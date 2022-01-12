Wisconsin keeps on rising in the latest ESPN Bracketology

After yet another road win in a stacked Big Ten conference, Wisconsin basketball kept on rising in the latest ESPN Bracketology.

The Badgers are now at their highest seed line of the season, as they checked into Tuesday’s rankings as a No. 4 seed in the midwest region. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Wisconsin matching up with No. 13 seed Louisiana Tech in round one.

The Big Ten conference tied to lead the country with seven teams in the field. Three other conferences had seven teams in, as the Big East, SEC, and Big 12 all shared the top spot.

Wisconsin has the chance to improve on their seeding when they take on Ohio State on Thursday at the Kohl Center.