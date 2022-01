WESTFIELD — Big changes are underfoot at the Westfield Athenaeum. The library and museum will not open for its usual hours on Saturday or Tuesday, giving it a four-day weekend to rip up the cracked and aging tile floor of the Great Hall. The Athenaeum is customarily closed on Sundays, and would be closed on Monday anyway for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

