The Chicago Bears are in the process of hiring a new head coach and a new general manager. There has been plenty of action on both fronts already. As of right now, George McCaskey and his crew of collaborators have requested interviews with nine coaches and nine general managers. The names on this list are impressive — especially on the GM side of things. In fact, there are a couple of names that I would consider home runs. More on that a different day.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO