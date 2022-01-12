ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Lehi man

By Brandon May
 5 days ago

UPDATE: 7:30 P.M., WEDNESDAY, 1/12/22

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert previously issued for 91-year-old Lehi man has been canceled.

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a Lehi man believed to be traveling out of the state in his car.

Police say Ronald Boone is 91-years-old and has special needs, a heart condition, and dementia. He is described as white with gray hair and brown eyes.

UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting leaves one shot in Tooele

Authorities say he was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. He is believed to be headed to Reno or California on I-80 in a 2015 white Toyota Prius with Utah plates E759AC.

If you have any information on his location you are asked to call Utah County Dispatch at 801-794-3970 or your local police department.

