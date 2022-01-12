ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS unveils effort to recruit climate change professionals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday that it would create a new program to recruit experts focused on climate change.

The Climate Change Professionals Program seeks to attract recent graduates and current federal employees to work with DHS on climate-related goals, according to a press release from the department.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the program would be "instrumental in helping the Department adapt to our changing climate by providing hands-on experience and guidance to young professionals interested in climate adaptation and resilience."

“This program will develop the next generation of climate experts, improve climate literacy throughout the Department, and help us execute our Climate Action Plan to remain mission-resilient while reducing our own impacts on the environment,” he added.

The program is intended to last two years and provide opportunities to contribute to programs that have the "potential to substantially help DHS adapt to climate change and improve resilience."

As DHS grapples with various security issues, environmental concerns are expected to play a significant role in the future, especially in terms of climate-related migration.

Last year, a World Bank report warned that climate change could displace 216 million people by 2050 if issues such as rising sea levels, water shortages and decreased crop productivity go unaddressed.

The same report added that climate migration "hotspots" could emerge by 2030 and contribute to serious struggles in some parts of the world already stricken with intense poverty.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

