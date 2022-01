Join Dade Heritage Trust. the Friends of the Underline, the Friends of the Commodore Trail and Bike Walk Coral Gables for a great ride through Miami’s Roads and Shenandoah neighborhoods! Learn about Underline updates and plans as the ride takes you through two of Miami’s loveliest neighborhoods to learn about their history and great residential architecture. Complimentary refreshments and gift bags, too! Ride starts at Dade Heritage Trust at 190 SE 12 Terrace at 10am. Ride your bike, rent a Citi Bike at a nearby kiosk or bring your bike on your vehicle. Street parking is available.

