Actor, Producer and Director Daniel Abeles

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

We talk with actor, producer, and director, Daniel Abeles who portrays Chet Packton in Women of the Movement. Daniel plays Chet Packton, a southern gentleman and journalist who unexpectedly becomes part of the Emmett Till murder investigation. Women of the Movement is a limited series event based on...

www.abcactionnews.com

Newsday

Glynn Turman talks ABC's 'Women of the Movement,' 'Cooley High,' more

Veteran actor Glynn Turman has played dozens of unforgettable roles over a distinguished career on TV ("The Wire''), the big screen (1975's now classic "Cooley High") and Broadway (the original cast of "A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959). He's about to add another one to the list, as Mose Wright, great-uncle of Emmett Till in the six-part ABC docudrama "Women of the Movement'' (premiering Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC/7).
MOVIES
localmemphis.com

Peter Bogdanovich, famed director and actor, dead at 82

LOS ANGELES — Oscar-nominated director, critic and actor Peter Bogdanovich has died at 82, according to family members and his manager. Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, told the Associated Press and the Hollywood Reporter. She said he died of natural causes. His manager confirmed the news as well to DEADLINE.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

SPIDER-MAN Director Jon Watts Will Produce the FINAL DESTINATION Franchise Revival

The Final Destination franchise is making a comeback, and Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is set to produce the revival for New Line Cinema. He will produce alongside his wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car), as well as the original Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.
MOVIES
State
Mississippi State
Distractify

Young Actor Daniel Ranieri Holds His Own With George Clooney in 'The Tender Bar'

The young new star of The Tender Bar began his career in the entertainment industry in a very 2020 fashion: by ranting about the pandemic in a now-viral video. After Daniel Ranieri was invited to make his expletive-laden presentation on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, his charisma, charm, and maturity caught the attention of George Clooney, whose team immediately called Daniel's parents to cast him in the film.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier: A Movie Star Who Burned Bright Enough to Change the World

Sidney Poitier's two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama "In the Heat of the Night." The first is his famous declaration "They call me Mister Tibbs!" The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he's a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late '60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude. As the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner's Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The 'Queen of Rock n' Roll' is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner's her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina's career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960's, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "Proud Mary") have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer's life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons' father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner's kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Glynn Turman
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carter Jenkins
Person
Chris Coy
Person
Tonya Pinkins
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White's Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress' cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White's agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year's Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
#Actor#Film Star#Women Of The Movement
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star's humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier's greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Mourns Death of 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director Jean-Marc Vallée

Following the news that Jean-Marc Vallée passed away over the weekend, Matthew McConaughey took to his social media accounts to mourn the Dallas Buyers Club director. In the post, Matthew McConaughey shared a special snapshot of him and Vallée. "With a gentle hand and heart, Jean-Marc was a true receiver," the post reads. "He didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic. From the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everything in his eye."
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Lucille Ball Lookalikes! Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and More Celebs Dressed as the 'I Love Lucy' Star

They all love Lucy. Celebs have admired Lucille Ball for decades, and several stars have paid tribute by dressing up as the TV icon. Of course, Nicole Kidman is doing more than just dressing up for Being the Ricardos. The actress learned about both the I Love Lucy character, Lucy Ricardo, and Ball herself to bring the pioneer to life for the December 2021 Amazon Prime movie.
CELEBRITIES

