Portugal lets in Moroccan workers, hopes to stop traffickers

The world’s most powerful passports have been revealed in a new ranking.Japan and Singapore jointly claim the top spot in the latest iteration of the Henley Passport Index, released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.The report scores 199 countries’ passports on how many destinations holders can visit without needing to secure a visa in advance.Japanese and Singaporean passport holders can, in theory, access 192 nations apiece visa-free, or by getting a visa on arrival.However, in practice this number may be lower – the index isn’t taking into account temporary travel bans and restrictions imposed during...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO