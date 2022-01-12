Unconditional love Vanessa Bryant finds comfort in her 11-year-old dog Crucio The widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant shared a video of her Black Labrador Retriever licking her tears

After spending a hard night, Vanessa Bryant finds comfort in her 11-year-old dog Crucio. The 39-year-old widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant shared a video of her Black Labrador Retriever licking her tears. “Crucio (always tries to lick my tears),” she captioned the clip.

January must be a terrible month for Vanessa. This 26 will mark the second anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven other people during a helicopter crash in California.

After the deadly accident, Vanessa sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s Department and other agencies after allegedly first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains.

After suing the agencies, a federal judge denied Los Angeles County’s bid, and the case will go to trial. According to the Los Angeles Times, a deputy trainee at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went to a local bar days after the fatal accident and allegedly showed photos of the scene.

The publication revealed that Sheriff Alex Villanueva offered amnesty from discipline to the people involved if they deleted the images and told themselves.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at a news conference on the helicopter crash that yesterday claimed the lives of NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others January 27, 2020 in Calabasas, California.

It has been almost two years since the crash, and such photos have never been leaked; however, for Vanessa Bryant, there is a possibility that they may surface. “For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening,” Vanessa Bryant said.

The former Los Angeles Laker’s player retired in 2016 and is survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.