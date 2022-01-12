ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brad Hunt: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hunt picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers. The veteran blueliner...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Canucks' Juho Lammikko: Registers goal in loss

Lammikko was credited with a goal during Tuesday's loss to the Panthers. Lammikko notched a goal against his former team and has points in back-to-back contests. However, those two points make up half of his point total, as he has just two goals and two assists through 28 appearances this season.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Reinhart, Panthers Hand Canucks’ Boudreau First non-OT Loss

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2 when he replaced Travis Green. Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots. The Panthers move to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers#Panthers
FanSided

Three takeaways from Canucks 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

After losing 5-2 to the Florida Panthers, the Vancouver Canucks headed upstate for the second game of their five-game road trip. Standing in their way were the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions: The Tampa Bay Lightning. Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau made some changes to the lineup. Elias Pettersson was...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Riley Stillman: Serves two helpers in win

Stillman provided two assists and three hits in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Stillman assisted on both of Alex DeBrincat's goals Tuesday, giving the defenseman seven on the season. The 23-year-old has missed a few significant chunks of time this season, only playing in 24 games, but has turned up his production of late. Stillman has four points in his last three games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy