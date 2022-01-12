ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' Jake Oettinger: In net Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Oettinger will start Wednesday's game versus Seattle, Matthew DeFranks of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. 49ers in wild-card round: S.F. presents unique challenges, but Dallas has firepower to avoid upset

Don't look now, but the DeLorean has officially reached 88 mph in the lightning storm -- the Dallas Cowboys are hoping that means CeeDee Lamb will do the same on Sunday as one of what will need to be an onslaught of weaponry against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The matchup is a blast to the past, a salute to the 1990s when the premier NFC rivalry was these two clubs beating the hell out of each other en route to owning the NFL with several championships. Those teams produced a laundry list of Hall of Famers and defined the conference for the better part of a decade before the tide turned to the dominance of other teams.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Is Nets star Kyrie Irving playing vs. Bulls

We’re approaching tipoff before the showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. The 27-11 Bulls, led by stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, have a 2.5-game lead in the standings over Kevin Durant and the Nets. Brooklyn lost both matchups to Billy Donovan’s unit so far. But this game is in Chicago and that means Kyrie Irving is at least eligible to play. But is Kyrie Irving playing vs. the Bulls?
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Listed questionable Wednesday

Irving (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports. Irving tweaked his left ankle near the end of Monday night's loss at Portland, but after the game, he downplayed the injury and implied that he would be back on the floor Wednesday night. As expected, the Nets will be cautious with the star guard, so don't expect a final call to be made until closer to Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET tip. James Harden (knee) and Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) are also questionable for Brooklyn, as of Tuesday afternoon.
NBA

