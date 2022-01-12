ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Nick Foligno: Will miss next three games

 1 day ago

Foligno (lower body) will miss Boston's next three games at a minimum, Matt...

CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
Nick Foligno
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
#Boston#The Boston Globe
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Rask, Krejci, Foligno & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Tuukka Rask may be forced to join the team without getting any reps in at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. In other news, former Bruin David Krejci appeared to take a shot at Bruce Cassidy over his usage as a member of the team. Meanwhile, Nick Foligno was injured Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, and is having an MRI done on his leg. Last but not least, Milan Lucic took to Instagram on Saturday night to throw a jab at a former rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
habsworld.net

Habs Lose to Bruins in Chippy Game

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs got back to action after a lengthy hiatus on Wednesday night and did so with several players returning to the ice from even longer periods of inactivity. Nick Suzuki remained a staple on the top unit but was joined by two players returning to action in...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Game Preview 36/82: Flyers at Bruins

Is there another franchise in the NHL that needs a win more than the Philadelphia Flyers? I would argue that there is not, though three teams in the league haven’t captured double-digit victories. Right now, the Flyers are one of the sloppiest franchises. Mike Yeo questioned the effort of...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Foligno, Zuccarello, Hartman & Boldy

The Minnesota Wild played more than one game for the first time in nearly a month. Following the Winter Classic, they didn’t have any games for four days, not nearly as bad as the past couple of weeks. Not only has their schedule been flipped upside down but so has their lineup. At first, it was injury problems, but as of late COVID had snuck its way into their roster also.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Canadiens: DeBrusk, Nosek back from COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight and will get two forwards back from COVID protocol. Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek return to the lineup after being in protocol the last few games. DeBrusk will slot back in on the third line’s left wing. Nosek will center the fourth line.
NHL
NBC Sports

With Rask back in mix, what is next for Bruins?

Things are really starting to look up for the Boston Bruins right now. After their 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, they are on a roll as a team and have been playing their best hockey of the season, sitting in a solid playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Their top line players — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak — are all playing their usual dominant brand of hockey, especially Marchand who has a goal in four straight games, including three straight multi-goal games.
NHL
