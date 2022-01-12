ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning the Corner: Mills to COVID-19/Reserve, LeBlanc to Practice Squad — What It Means for Patriots

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots had quite a busy day when it comes to the personnel in their secondary. As their playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills rapidly approaches, New England’s recent roster moves at the cornerback position may have a significant impact on the team’s game plan.

The Patriots placed cornerback Jalen Mills on COVID-19/Reserve, while activating fellow defensive back Myles Bryant from the list. The team also signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad. Each move was confirmed by Tuesday’s NFL transaction wire.

With the recent revisions to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, there is certainly a possibility of Mills’ playing on Saturday. However, if he is unvaccinated, or should he be unable to clear protocols, the Pats may be forced to enter the playoffs without a key member of their secondary.

Missing Mills?

Heading into Wild Card weekend with a depleted positional grouping at cornerback is less than ideal. The Bills possess a versatile passing attack featuring receivers Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, as well as tight end Dawson Knox.

As a result, the Patriots will need all the help they can get in covering Buffalo’s bevy of pass catchers.

Contrary to the belief of some within the circle of social media experts within the fanbase, Mills has been quite effective in his role. Though Mills has almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback this season, he has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. When he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, following the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, Mills has been the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback; a role which (if healthy) he is unlikely to relinquish in the postseason.

Throughout the season, Mills has amassed 47 total tackles (35 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season behind Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson and captain Devin McCourty. He has not allowed more than three catches in a game since Week Seven, and has allowed 20 or fewer receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. While his critics will point to his allowing a touchdown reception to Gabriel Davis in the December 6 meeting between the two teams, Mills’ presence in the secondary gives the Patriots the best chance at containing Buffalo’s full arsenal of wideouts on Saturday.

Bringing Back Bryant

In the event that Mills is unable to play, Bryant’s return from COVID-19/Reserve will be a welcomed addition for New England. Following Jonathan Jones’ season-ending shoulder injury in October, Bryant has been the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats often employing multiple defensive backs against their opponents, Bryant has provided notable versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing most of his snaps in the slot. Though Bryant occasionally aligns as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus is typically their opponents’ slot receiver. One of Bryant’s best performances of the season came against the Buffalo Bills’ primary slot target Cole Beasley in Week Thirteen. Bryant held Beasley to only one reception for 11 yards. He also made, arguably, the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory. In Week Seventeen against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 24-year-old snagged his second career interception, earning a game ball for his efforts. Despite missing Week Eighteen’s loss to the Dolphins, Bryant has compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot. Despite his versatility, Bryant is likely to see the majority of his time in the slot on Saturday.

Joejuan Williams

Williams may be the most logical choice to potentially replace Mills on the outside for Saturday's matchup. However, he also comes with great risk. New England’s 2019 second-round draft choice, has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances this season, Williams may be the Pats most physical option at the position. Still, the 23-year-old had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution for the postseason. As a starter, New England’s pass defense might be put at a significant disadvantage with Williams opposite Jackson, unless the Vanderbilt product flashes some of the physicality, which made him a sought-after target in the 2019 draft.

D'Angelo Ross

Ross has served as a game day elevation from the Patriots practice squad from Weeks Sixteen and Seventeen, taking a total of 14 defensive snaps. He was once again elevated for the Pats season-finale against Miami, taking 46 snaps, in Bryant’s absence. The 25-year-old New Mexico product has been credited with three tackles, one blitz, one hurry and one quarterback pressure in three games played in 2021. While he has played well in coverage during his time on the field with New England, his lack of experience could be a concern against a potent Bills’ offense.

Shaun Wade

Yet to be removed from COVID-19/Reserve, Wade is the definition of potential versus performance. He has missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and most recently his stay on the COVID/Reserve list. Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. While it is a tall task to ask a rookie to step into New England’s secondary, Mills’s health status may force Wade into action on Saturday, provided his health concerns are no longer an issue.

Cre’Von LeBlanc

While defensive backs D.J. Daniel and De’Vante Bausby are additional options, a new addition to the Pats practice squad could be worth keeping a sharp eye on heading into Saturday. Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc is set to join the Pats, after having his contract with the Houston Texans’ scout team terminated on Tuesday.

Having played his collegiate football at Florida Atlantic, LeBlanc has appeared in 52 games as a pro. Leblanc would make stops with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins before joining the Texans in September. He was promoted to the active roster in October and rejoined the practice squad in December.

However, if LeBlanc’s name sounds familiar to you as a Patriots fan, (and no, it is not because of a 90s sitcom), it is likely due to his first tour of duty with New England in 2016. LeBlanc joined the Pats that summer as an undrafted rookie free agent, making a strong case for a roster spot. LeBlanc made the play of the 2016 preseason the third quarter of the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints He intercepted a pass by Saints’ quarterback Luke McCown in the end zone with just one arm, thus preserving New England’s one-point lead at the time. Since then, the 27-year-old has amassed 118 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in his NFL career, while making 16 starts.

Though he may be the least-tenured Patriot on the roster, his experience (and limited knowledge of their defensive system) might make LeBlanc an intriguing option at corner against Buffalo this weekend.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.

