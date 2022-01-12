ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police: juvenile in custody in connection to damaging vehicles in North Buffalo

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAwiO_0djl0ZYe00

Buffalo police say a juvenile has been taken into custody after windows were found smashed on multiple vehicles in North Buffalo overnight.

Police said it appears the incidents occurred just after midnight.

Police report at least four vehicles had their windows smashed on Crescent Avenue, Woodward Avenue and West Oakwood Place.

WKBW

WKBW

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Cars
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Wkbw Wkbw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy