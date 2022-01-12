Police: juvenile in custody in connection to damaging vehicles in North Buffalo

Buffalo police say a juvenile has been taken into custody after windows were found smashed on multiple vehicles in North Buffalo overnight.

Police said it appears the incidents occurred just after midnight.

Police report at least four vehicles had their windows smashed on Crescent Avenue, Woodward Avenue and West Oakwood Place.

WKBW

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.