As PC enthusiasts, we’re all about the tech that drives our favorite experiences. Sometimes that means a great graphics card. Sometimes a high-end monitor. But here at Golden Ears, it’s all about audio. Today, we’re looking at a brand new portable DAC/amp from the team at iFi Audio with the iFi xDSD Gryphon. It offers a full watt of power to drive even the most demanding headphones, wired or high-res Bluetooth support, the ability to act as a high-res soundcard for your PC, balanced and single-ended support, so you won’t be left searching for cables, and even the ability to increase bass and soundstage at the push of a button. Coming in at $599, it’s competitively priced while still being prime Golden Ears territory.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO