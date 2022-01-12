ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange County, IN

Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School going virtual January 12-19

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. – Students at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School will switch...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Lagrange County, IN
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Extracurriculars#Highschool

Comments / 0

Community Policy