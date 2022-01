Wordle was the hot topic of conversation as 2022 kicked off and its popularity has only grown. Whether or not you’ve joined in on the fun, odds are, you’ve heard of the word puzzle game by now. Since the game only gives you six tries to guess the right five-letter word, you may not always solve it. If you’re hype about the game but want to learn how to get better at playing it, here are the best Wordle tips and tricks to help you feel like you’ve hacked the game.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO