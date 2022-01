The Ethereum market has pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $3250 level. This is an area that of course will be of interest due to the fact that the 200 day EMA sits just below there. We had recently bounced from just below the 200 day EMA so it looks to me like Ethereum is trying to do everything it can to pick up a little bit of momentum.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO