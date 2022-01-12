Chicago Tribune food critic says Juicy Lucy might be the 'best cheeseburger in America'

Shaymus McLaughlin

A high-profile food critic is heaping praise on Minnesota's signature food item (apologies to all the lutefisk enthusiasts out there).

Louisa Chu with the Chicago Tribune wrote an "ode to the Jucy Lucy" this week, saying the iconic cheese-in-the-patty burger "may be the best cheeseburger in America."

Describing it as "an ideal convergence of beef and cheese" while touting its toppings modesty, Chu put the Juicy Lucy on the same plane as Chinese xiaolongbao soup dumplings and the deep dish pizza for which the newspaper's own city is known.

"They’re technical marvels, barely containing their deliciousness within," she writes.

Chu visited thee two Minneapolis spots that stake a claim to be the inventor of the Lucy, Matt's Bar (where it goes by "Jucy Lucy," of course) and 5-8 Club, while offering an overview of each eatery's version of the burger.

She specifically highlighted the importance of the onions, one of the few toppings offered for a traditional Juicy Lucy, calling their presence "surprisingly overlooked." Chu even tweeted a video to a fellow food critic showing the fried onions at Matt's Bar:

Is Chu, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, correct in her assertion the Juicy Lucy might be the best cheeseburger in America?

Of course. It's delicious. Just ask the New York Times, Travioso, The Daily Meal, former President Barack Obama, and Al Roker.