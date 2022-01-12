ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Chicago Tribune food critic says Juicy Lucy might be the 'best cheeseburger in America'

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jipj2_0djky5Rj00
Shaymus McLaughlin

A high-profile food critic is heaping praise on Minnesota's signature food item (apologies to all the lutefisk enthusiasts out there).

Louisa Chu with the Chicago Tribune wrote an "ode to the Jucy Lucy" this week, saying the iconic cheese-in-the-patty burger "may be the best cheeseburger in America."

Describing it as "an ideal convergence of beef and cheese" while touting its toppings modesty, Chu put the Juicy Lucy on the same plane as Chinese xiaolongbao soup dumplings and the deep dish pizza for which the newspaper's own city is known.

"They’re technical marvels, barely containing their deliciousness within," she writes.

Related [Feb. 4, 2021]: 3 MN restaurants make it on 50 best burgers in America list

Chu visited thee two Minneapolis spots that stake a claim to be the inventor of the Lucy, Matt's Bar (where it goes by "Jucy Lucy," of course) and 5-8 Club, while offering an overview of each eatery's version of the burger.

She specifically highlighted the importance of the onions, one of the few toppings offered for a traditional Juicy Lucy, calling their presence "surprisingly overlooked." Chu even tweeted a video to a fellow food critic showing the fried onions at Matt's Bar:

Is Chu, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, correct in her assertion the Juicy Lucy might be the best cheeseburger in America?

Of course. It's delicious. Just ask the New York Times, Travioso, The Daily Meal, former President Barack Obama, and Al Roker.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

Michael Symon Weighed In On This Controversial Sandwich Question

Michael Symon, the newly crowned host of "Throwdown With Michael Symon," has been lured into a food fight on social media. A fan has brought the celebrity chef into the discussion around a rather divisive sandwich. As a James Beard Award winner, the celebrity chef could be considered a bit of a culinary expert, so his opinion is definitely a worthwhile one to listen to.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
hypebeast.com

KFC Adds Beyond Meat Fried Chicken to Its Menu

KFC has teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based fried chicken at its restaurants across the U.S., beginning on January 10. The limited-edition Beyond Fried Chicken was developed exclusively for KFC that mimics the franchise’s iconic fried chicken. “The mission from day one was simple – make the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Al Roker
urbanmatter.com

Best Best Bloody Marys in Chicago

Still reeling from New Year’s Eve festivities? If your go-to method of recovery is hair of the dog, you’re gonna grab a Bloody Mary. The classic cocktail is a double-edged sword—sure, there’s tomato juice and celery, but there’s also vodka. Drinking alcohol to slow down a hangover? Yeah, it’s a thing and these spots in Chicago are really good at it.
CHICAGO, IL
urbanmatter.com

Best Restaurants for Hearty Comfort Food in Chicago

Our first snow marked the full arrival of winter in Chicago. And you know what we’re thinking? A list of the best places for hearty comfort food in Chicago. Tis the season to unleash our cravings and indulge in guilt pleasure. We can always go to the gym before or after, right?
CHICAGO, IL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pasta, pork belly, and Mexican sandwiches: The 10 best dishes our food critic ate in 2021

Phoenix has kept me busy with a never-ending supply of delicious adventures. Since moving back to The Valley in the summer of 2021, I've been eating out almost every night, visiting both essential, longstanding restaurants and newly opened spots. It's been a series of pleasures — a flaming cast iron skillet of Iranian eggplant dip, Mexico City-style tortas, a stunning bite of truffled sushi — and the foods on this list represent the most thrilling dishes of them all. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Critic#Burger#United States#Food Drink#The Chicago Tribune#Chinese#Le Cordon Bleu#The New York Times#The Daily Meal
dailyutahchronicle.com

Soter: America Has a Problem with Food During the Holidays

I’ve spent Thanksgiving out of state with extended family for as long as I can remember. We cook, we laugh and we watch football. But this past November, I recognized we also spend a lot of time talking about food — and not in a positive way. Between the comments about skipping carbs prior to the Thursday feast and the diets that would start when Friday came, I realized that my family had fallen victim to America’s toxic food culture. And after some light research, it became apparent that we aren’t alone. This holiday season — and all seasons to come — younger generations have a chance to change the nation’s narrative surrounding food.
FOOD & DRINKS
mystar106.com

The Best Food for Leftovers Is . . . Not Pizza?

The average American’s weekly diet features five home-cooked meals, three takeout meals, three meals out at restaurants and three leftover meals. Some foods make better leftovers than others. When asked what foods made the best leftovers, soups and stews were the most popular answer. Pizza was second, followed by...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kjzz.org

Phoenix magazine food critic dishes out best pandemic dining practices

Up until very recently, it felt like we had figured out how to stay safe while getting back to our normal lives, including eating out in restaurants. But chilly temperatures, a massive new COVID-19 surge and the super contagious omicron variant have changed that. One person who can’t stay home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wanderlust Wellman

Mouth-Watering Mexican Food in Chicago

If you're looking for phenomenal Mexican cuisine, then you have to go to "La Cantina" in the South Loop of Chicago. That's probably not the location you were expecting (I am aware that there's amazing food in Pilsen and Little Village) but personally, this is the best Mexican food I have ever had in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy