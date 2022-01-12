'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for $2.8 million

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles home made famous by the 1984 slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street sold for almost $3 million -- and it came with Bo Burnham's guest house.

The house, which served as protagonist Nancy Thompson's home in exterior shots of the Wes Craven horror classic, sold for $2.8 million after being listed for $3.5 million shortly before Halloween 2021.

The listing said the home terrorized by Freddy Krueger had its interior redesigned in the mid-2000s, before being sold in 2013 to Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria.

The listing includes a guest house, which itself was made famous by comedian Bo Burnham, who filmed his pandemic-themed special, Inside, in the domicile.