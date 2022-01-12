ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Portugal lets in Moroccan workers, hopes to stop traffickers

 1 day ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Morocco signed an agreement Wednesday setting out legal guidelines for Moroccans to live and work in the European Union country, as part of an effort by the two countries...

24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Countries in the World

On May 20, East Timor will celebrate its 20th year as the first new country of the 21st century. This Southeast Asian island country is one of several nations that have emerged in recent decades, either through peaceful referendums like the Velvet Revolution that broke up Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic (or Czechia) and Slovakia […]
WORLD
The Independent

These are the world’s most powerful passports

The world’s most powerful passports have been revealed in a new ranking.Japan and Singapore jointly claim the top spot in the latest iteration of the Henley Passport Index, released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.The report scores 199 countries’ passports on how many destinations holders can visit without needing to secure a visa in advance.Japanese and Singaporean passport holders can, in theory, access 192 nations apiece visa-free, or by getting a visa on arrival.However, in practice this number may be lower – the index isn’t taking into account temporary travel bans and restrictions imposed during...
WORLD
BBC

Channel migrants: Three boats with 96 people make the crossing

Almost 100 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday, the Home Office has confirmed. Some 96 people crossed in three boats, with the French authorities preventing one boat with 56 people on board from making the journey. The number of people who crossed the English Channel in...
U.K.
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
AFP

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse. "We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York. After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine.
WORLD
Telegraph

MI5 warns Chinese 'spy' has been active in Parliament

MI5 has warned a suspected agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament, MPs have heard. Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, raising a point of order, told the Commons: "I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
AFP

Who supports Mali's junta?

Mali's military junta is urging people to take to the streets on Friday to protest regional sanctions, imposed over delayed elections in the Sahel state. The sanctions, which include border closures and a trade embargo, have the potential to cripple the economy of an already impoverished nation. But few inside Mali are openly critical of the state's military rulers. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped economic and diplomatic sanctions on Mali on Sunday for the junta's failure to organise swift elections.
POLITICS

