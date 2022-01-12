Industry Insiders Question the Effectiveness of France's New Environmental Car Advertising Rules

Efforts to reduce car use in Scotland by 20% are “shifting up a gear”, the Transport Minister has said, as he published a route map for achieving the goal by the end of the decade.As part of its climate change commitments, the Scottish Government have pledged to reduce the use of cars, measured as “car kilometres”, by 20% by 2030.Graeme Dey said it promoted sustainable travel under four broad headings: travel less, stay local, switch mode and combine journeys.However, an opposition politician said the plan contained little “meaningful action”.Today we publish our route map outlining steps needed to reduce car...

TRAFFIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO