ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch Multiple Adeles — and Dancers and Acrobats — in Surreal New Video for ‘Oh My God’

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spNPX_0djkwxEG00

Adele has released a new music video for her song “Oh My God” off of her 2021 hit album “ 30 .” The video premiered on Wednesday morning.

Adele offered a teaser for the black-and-white, dance-heavy music video through Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The new music video shows multiple Adele, accompanied by dancers and others, in a surreal barroom, singing and dancing and stunting around lots and lots of wooden chairs

“Oh My God” marks Adele’s second official music video off of “30.” Her first, for the album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” debuted in October, a month ahead of the release of “30.” “Oh My God” is the second single off of the album.

“30” enjoyed the biggest numbers of a blockbuster album release in 2021, debuting with 839,000 album-equivalent units, according to Billboard. “30” became the top-selling album of the year in just three days of release.

In his review of “30,” Variety’s features editor Chris Willman highlighted “Oh My God” as “the record’s sexy-AF breakout.” Willman praised the entirety of “30” as Adele’s “emotionally rawest, riskiest and best record album” and that it features “enough wrenching, life-and-death drama to leave you completely spent by the time its hour is up, then ready to immediately reinvest. Besides being that exhausting, it’s also that good.”

The “Oh My God” music video was directed by Sam Brown and comes from Rogue Film and Imperial Woodpecker. Untold Studios’ Phil Lee serves as video commissioner. Executive producers include Lee and Nkem Egbuchiri of Untold Studios, Bryan Younce of Columbia Records and Polly Riskin of Rogue Films.

Watch the full music video below:

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Coachella 2022 Full Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish to Headline

Harry Styles will join headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West at the Coachella festival, sources confirm to Variety. Swedish House Mafia are also expected to perform, although it is unclear whether or not they are headliners. The official announcement and full lineup were released on Wednesday evening. This will be the’ first performance at the festival by Styles, who sources say may release new music before the performance. He recently completed the biggest North American tour by any major artist since the pandemic began in early 2020, although he has not released a new album since “Fine Line” in December of...
MUSIC
Variety

With Viral Smash ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ Muni Long Shows the Music Industry How It’s Done

Overnight success has been a long time coming for Muni Long. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea landed a major label record deal with Capitol in the late ‘00s due to viral success on YouTube. Pigeonholed and misunderstood, her artist project didn’t take off, but she soon established herself as one of the industry’s go-to hitmakers, penning songs for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Along the way, the 33-year-old became an outspoken advocate for songwriters and creatives, and established her own independent label, Supergiant Records. In 2020 she decided it was time for a creative...
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Video & Promises ‘There’s So Much Coming’ in 2022

"Rested and Re-Set!" the singer-songwriter declared in a social media post. Adele is feeling refreshed, recharged and ready to kick off the new year. The 33-year-old singer revealed on Thursday (Jan. 6) that fans can expect new things from her in the coming months, and shared a brief music video teaser for “Oh My God,” her second single from her 2021 album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
musictimes.com

Adele Will NEVER Perform THIS Song Live; Here's Why

After a six-year hiatus in producing gut-wrenching emotional songs, Adele took over the world again after dropping her new album "30" last November 2021. This week's Spout podcast featured an interview with the 33-year-old "Easy on Me" singer, during which she explained the reason behind her new album. She revealed one song in particular that she will not be performing live.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Halsey Shared The Cutest, Most Intimate Videos Of Baby Ender In A 2021 Recap

To celebrate the beginning of 2022, Halsey shared a video compilation on social media honoring baby Ender Ridley, who the singer and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed in July of 2021. The clip recaps the first five months of the little one’s life, which has been filled with a lot of love and laughter. "Can't wait for a year full of YOU!" she captioned the intimate video, which shows Ender spending quality time with Halsey and their family. Your heart will melt once you see the star’s Instagram post because it’s so sweet.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Music Video with Striking New Still

Buckle up because Adele is readying another major release. With the British belter’s ’30’ album continuing to storm the charts, the superstar is gearing up to unleash ‘Oh My God’ as the LP’s latest single. As reported, the video for the ‘Easy On Me’...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Acrobats#Dance#Heavy Music#Billboard#30#Imperial Woodpecker#Untold Studios#Columbia Records#Rogue Films
Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wiltonbulletin.com

Adele Takes Center Stage in the Theatrical New ‘Oh My God’ Video

Adele has released the new music video for “Oh My God,” the Greg Kurstin-produced track from 30 that addresses the complications and difficulty of dating when you’re in the spotlight. The Sam Brown-directed clip boasts a variety show feel, with the camera capturing Adele as she performs...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
MUSIC
The FADER

Adele shares new video for “Oh My God”

Adele has released a video for "Oh My God," the fifth track from her fourth studio LP, 30. The album has been a massive hit, becoming the bestselling record of 2021 within three days of its November release. The English pop star was criticized in the weeks before the project dropped, when news circulated that Sony had ordered 500,000 copies of the record during a vinyl shortage. But it now seems the label's projection was modest, as 30 continues to fly off the shelves. On January 21, she'll start a three-month Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Colosseum.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Adele Proves Two Of Her Is Better Than One In Visually Stunning Video Of ‘Oh My God’

Praise be unto Adele, for she has blessed us with a new music video for her heavenly ‘Oh My God,’ a visual that sees her serenade herself!. Adele gave her fans reason to give thanks and raise their voices on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The 33-year-old singer delivered a new entry into her videography, sharing “Oh My God” with her faithful followers. It was a video that gave many reasons to sing Adele’s praises because it was a visual splendor that featured multiple Adeles! Thanks to some modern camera work, Adele multiplied throughout the video, even singing to herself at one point. Dancers and acrobats tumbled and two-stepped throughout this visually-stunning video, a perfect match for Adele’s powerful song.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Adele posts extended teaser for upcoming “Oh My God” music video

Adele is tantalizing fans with another sneak peek of her upcoming “Oh My God” music video, but it does little to answer why she’s dressed up like a ’60s fashionista. The music video, which premieres Wednesday, boasts a large cast and some gutsy stunts. Among the snippets are people dressed exactly like Adele, a man flipping over a chair engulfed in flames, interpretive dancers writhing on a mattress and people smashing props on the stage.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Adele Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress As She Teases ‘Oh My God’

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer rocked a floral satin dress that hugged her waist perfectly as she teased her upcoming music video for ‘Oh My God.’. Adele, 33, has all of her fans saying “Oh My God” after her most recent Instagram upload. The British singer released a teaser of her music video of the song and wowed fans not only with her music, but with her sexy outfit. The video kicked off with the track’s unique instrumentals as the camera panned from darkness over to a large ring light that surrounded Adele like a halo. Adele was then lit to show off a satin, floral dress that cinched at her waist perfectly. Just as she opened her mouth to sing the first note, the video cut to black.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Adele creates modern Garden of Eden for “Oh My God” music video

Adele started off her 2022 with a bang by releasing the music video for “Oh My God,” which is rife with symbolism and metaphors. The most obvious reference is to the Garden of Eden with the video’s inclusion of apples, a snake and ring lights styled like halos. The clip starts with an apple positioned on an empty chair, symbolizing a temptation that haunts Adele throughout the song until she finally indulges herself with it.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy