Pocono Record moving to digital distribution on Saturdays starting March 12

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Pocono Record is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12, 2022.

The Pocono Record will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

"The way our readers access local news and sports has been evolving over time. Our daily newspaper has transformed to include our website PoconoRecord.com, mobile app, social media platforms and more," Managing Editor Ashley Fontones said.

“Our commitment to local journalism remains steadfast, and our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, Pocono Record subscribers will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Pocono Record is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Pocono Record have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Record will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We will continue to strategically evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” Pocono Record Regional Executive Editor Shane Fitzgerald said. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at PoconoRecord.com or call customer service at 1-800-530-6310.