Mid-week hoops scouting report: Here's the top performances in the Poconos so far in 2022

The varsity basketball season is almost two weeks into the new year, giving student-athletes plenty of games to start hitting on resolutions.

Struggling teams had non-league holiday tournaments to tinker with lineups and work on weaknesses. Strong teams — like Pocono Mountain West's boys and East Stroudsburg South's girls — used the holidays to challenge themselves against daunting opponents.

With the basketball season approaching its midpoint, here's a look at some of the Poconos' top hoops performances of 2022 so far.

Boys' Big Three performances

Julian Pagan unloaded 21 points in Pocono Mountain West's 70-48 win over Stroudsburg on Jan. 4. West allowed Stroudsburg back into the game by giving up 27 second-quarter points before Pagan slammed the door shut with 10 second-half points. Even though Pleasant Valley's defense couldn't hold on to a halftime lead over William Allen, Jarod Moore just kept scoring in a game the Bears ultimately lost, 51-40. Moore scored 19 of PV's 40 points. Jahsan Simms posted 17 points as East Stroudsburg South cruised to a 79-41 win over Pocono Mountain East. The entire Cardinals lineup combined for just one point in the second quarter, during which Simms himself contributed seven.

Girls' Big Three performances

Vatijah Davis dominated Stroudsburg from start to finish with 38 points for West on Jan. 4. She actually outscored Stroudsburg on her own in the first half, with 20 points to the Mountaineers' 16. Davis followed up the performance with 32 points against Parkland on Saturday. Layla Hernandez dropped 18 points in East Stroudsburg South's 45-38 win against William Allen. The sophomore was perfect on all 10 of her free throw attempts. Laneice Williams posted 17 points in South's 44-41 win over East. The Cardinals came roaring back from an eight-point deficit to start the fourth, but Williams proved to be South's steady hand on offense.

Second half studs

Several Pocono hoopers showed up when it mattered most, boosting their teams late with major second half dominance.

Pocono Mountain West's Christian Fermin showed off the scoring skills that makes him a top-100 player in the country in the second half of a win over Emmaus. Fermin scored 17 of his 25 points in West's 58-48 win. Fermin's 17 accounted for about half of West's 35 second-half points.

Pocono Mountain East clawed its way back into the game against East Stroudsburg South, almost entirely thanks to the offensive fireworks from Anayah Williams . Without teammate Zoe Cruz in the lineup, the junior posted 20 points in the game — 16 of which came in the second half.

West guard Justin Love scored 15 of his 22 points against Freedom in the second half of West's 66-43 win. The Panthers junior drained four 3-pointers against the Patriots on Friday.

Stroudsburg's Kendel Card scored 14 of her 17 points against West in the second half. Although Stroudsburg lost the game 67-53, Card and the Mountaineers outscored West 37-25 in the second half.

Although Pleasant Valley lost 67-55 against Louis E. Dieruff, junior Patrick Moore kept the Bears alive with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Moore finished with 18 on the night.

Who's hot? Who's not?

Hot: Pocono Mountain West's boys team continues to be Monroe County's top basketball program. Rich Williams' team took down District 11's top-ranked team in Class 6A with its win over Emmaus. The win pushes West to 6-0 against EPC foes, behind only defending state champs Allentown Central Catholic's 7-0 conference record.

Not: Pocono Mountain East's boys team fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in conference play thanks to a three-game losing streak to kick off the new year heading into Tuesday's action.

Hot: On the girls' side for West, Chrissy Campos' team entered Tuesday on a strong three-game winning streak. A bumpy first half against Emmaus proved to be enough to end the streak, but Vatijah Davis's 24 points helped West outscore Emmaus in the second half.

Not: A 58-18 loss to Northampton marked eight consecutive losses for Stroudsburg's girls team. The young roster started the season with two wins and a loss before beginning the eight-game slide. The Mountaineers' loss to Northampton was the team's second loss of at least 40 points this season.

For a complete look at local basketball standings, check out our online varsity sports stats database . There you can also find girls and boys basketball schedules, box scores and stat leaders.

