Man Arrested After Headless Torso Found in Freezer of Bus Parked Outside His Home
Benjamin Beale was charged with obstruction of justice after refusing to answer investigators' questions about the dismembered torso found on his...www.newsweek.com
Benjamin Beale was charged with obstruction of justice after refusing to answer investigators' questions about the dismembered torso found on his...www.newsweek.com
Most white people are Demons!!! then they talk about everyone else when they have committed the worst crimes against humanity!!!
That's what they do, usual suspects.....can't blame that one on the Mayor of New Orleans
Comments / 36