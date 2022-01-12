ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Teachers Wear Black to Work, Demand Access to COVID Safety Measures

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The unconventional protest came after many teachers in the state said they could not get access to N95 masks or at-home rapid...

Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The schools keep closing

Nearly two years after the arrival of the pandemic, America's schools are still struggling to provide kids with uninterrupted, high-quality education. Why it matters: Our children's futures — not just educational but also emotional, social and psychological — are at stake. By the numbers: Some 4,561 U.S. schools...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
FL Radio Group

Area Hospitals Ordered to Stop “Non-Essential” Services

The New York State Department of Health ​updated the impacted hospital determination list to include 40 hospitals ​that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or ​low capacity facilities. On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure. The order also enables New York State to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic. The Department issued related Guidance to hospitals on December 3.
mycitizensnews.com

Lamont issues warning to schools who switch to remote learning

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker stood firm Tuesday that schools that switch to remote learning for coronavirus-related reasons will have to make up those days one way or another. Russell-Tucker said state law requires a 180-day school year, and Lamont has not used his...
HARTFORD, CT
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

