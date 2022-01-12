Connecticut Teachers Wear Black to Work, Demand Access to COVID Safety Measures

The New York State Department of Health ​updated the impacted hospital determination list to include 40 hospitals ​that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or ​low capacity facilities. On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure. The order also enables New York State to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic. The Department issued related Guidance to hospitals on December 3.

5 DAYS AGO