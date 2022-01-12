ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Potential Blockbuster Snowstorm Could Be On Track For Region

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVLhS_0djkwEwv00
The time frame for the storm is late Saturday night, Jan. 15 into Monday, Jan. 17. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A potential blockbuster storm system on track to sweep through the Northeast could bring significant snowfall to the region.

Current predictions show the potential for snowfall at times throughout the day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. There's still uncertainty about the storm's track and strength, and it's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

The current models have the time frame for the storm is Sunday night, Jan. 16 into Monday, Jan. 17.. (See image above.)

The high temperature on Wednesday, Jan. 12 will be around 40 with mostly sunny skies and wind-chill values in the upper teens to low 20s. Thursday, Jan. 13 will be continued cold, but the temperature is expected to rise to the high 40s.

After a partly sunny and cold day Friday, Jan. 14 with a high temperature in the high 30s, clouds will increase Saturday, Jan. 15, and temperatures will plummet. Saturday's high will be around 20.

After a mostly sunny day on Sunday, the storm system is expected to arrive in the middle of the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend system has all kinds of potential. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding its eventual path. Before I dig in on the weekend, let’s talk about the weak disturbance that moves through today. It is a frontal boundary and it probably throws a few showers into the commonwealth of Kentucky. You shouldn’t expect much moisture with this round. Some snowflakes will linger longer in eastern Kentucky. So some of the high elevations might have a little more activity.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Temperature#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

Winter Storm Will Bring Snow, Ice to Carolinas this Weekend

Winter Storm Begins Overnight Saturday into Sunday. Clouds filling in this morning and will stick around all day. A disturbance will bring snow overnight for the mountains. Not enough moisture to tap into outside of the high country so the rest of the region will stay dry. Expect 1/2 to1″ of snow for the higher elevations by Friday morning. Clouds will clear overnight with temps still warm Friday. But, colder air will be moving in fast with temps struggling to get out of the mid-40s Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

Winter storm to dump heavy snow on West Virginia Sunday, Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A winter storm is expected to dump snow on West Virginia from Sunday into early Monday. “We are looking at snow developing mainly in the Sunday afternoon and evening hours and lasting overnight Sunday night into Monday,” said Simone Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Southern Minnesota News

Winter storm could deliver a foot of January snow

A mid-January snowstorm could drop up to a foot of snow in the Mankato area Friday. Forecasters have expanded a winter storm watch eastward, and it now includes Mankato and all of Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. Brown, Martin, and Watonwan counties are under a winter storm WARNING, which also covers most of southwestern Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Highs will top out slightly above average Thursday, and conditions will stay mostly calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives this weekend. Day time highs in and around the city will be around 47 degrees with scattered clouds. An arctic cold front is set to drop in Friday afternoon leading to  gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. Temperatures are scheduled to drop some 30 degrees and wind chills will fall into the teens by Friday evening. Expect a frigid start to the weekend with sub-zero wind chills, likely region-wide. Dangerous cold will develop in the Poconos with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
195K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy