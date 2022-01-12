ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks: report

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbeA8_0djkwD4C00

( The Hill ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge, a CDC official told The Washington Post .

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” said the official, who asked not to be named. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

However, as the higher quality masks have been known to be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, the CDC would say in new guidance that if a person can “tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day, you should,” according to the Post.

FDA warns against using some antigen, antibody tests due to high risk of false results

The agency was wary of recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks at the beginning of the pandemic due to concerns that doing so would cause a shortage of those masks for health care workers, per the outlet.

Americans would have to be careful about which higher quality masks they obtain, as the CDC has said 60% of the KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake, the Post noted.

4 COVID-19 rapid tests you can buy on Amazon right now

The updated recommendation comes as the spread of the omicron variant has driven a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases, with early studies showing that the variant is more transmissible and more able to evade immunity gained from vaccines than past strains of the virus.

The U.S. on Tuesday broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record after individual states such as New York and Florida recently broke their daily COVID-19 case records.

The Hill has reached out to the CDC for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#The Washington Post#N95#Omicron
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy