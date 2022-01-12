ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Abruptly Ends NPR Interview When Asked About False Election Claims

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump hung up on host Steve Inskeep nine minutes into what NPR said was scheduled to be a 15-minute...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 78

Deborah Profe
1d ago

And there he goes again, name calling, temper tantrums, and lies!!!. He likes to bring up Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan neglecting to tell Americans that US-Taliban deal was set by Donald Trump. Leaving the New administration his mess to clean up.

Reply(5)
34
Viva Satire !
1d ago

Former President Trump then reportedly threw his cellphone across the room, and fired a Mar-a-Lago employee to feel better.

Reply(7)
24
Lucky Phelps
1d ago

ex failure president trumple thinskin. Stop The Squeal!!! remember kids, 45** puts the RIOT in patriot.

Reply(16)
24
