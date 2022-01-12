Donald Trump Abruptly Ends NPR Interview When Asked About False Election Claims
Trump hung up on host Steve Inskeep nine minutes into what NPR said was scheduled to be a 15-minute...www.newsweek.com
Trump hung up on host Steve Inskeep nine minutes into what NPR said was scheduled to be a 15-minute...www.newsweek.com
And there he goes again, name calling, temper tantrums, and lies!!!. He likes to bring up Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan neglecting to tell Americans that US-Taliban deal was set by Donald Trump. Leaving the New administration his mess to clean up.
Former President Trump then reportedly threw his cellphone across the room, and fired a Mar-a-Lago employee to feel better.
ex failure president trumple thinskin. Stop The Squeal!!! remember kids, 45** puts the RIOT in patriot.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 78