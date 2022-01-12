ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dartz Unveils Maybach SUV Inspired By A Tiger

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For fans of Chinese astrology, Dartz - the Latvian manufacturer of high-performance armored vehicles - has introduced a special model of its Black Alligator MMXX, dubbed the Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition. The obscure manufacturer gained notoriety when one of its creations was used in the 2012 comedy, The...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre Will Keep Traditionalists Happy

Rolls-Royce is just one of the many manufacturers working heavily towards the electrification of its product lineup. The Wraith and Dawn have already been removed from the American lineup as of the end of 2021, and the British marque has begun the slow tease of its first-ever electric luxury car. We know a few things already. First, it'll be called the Rolls-Royce Spectre, in keeping with Rolls' ghostly naming scheme, and second, Rolls-Royce isn't trying to alienate its loyal fanbase. But the images of the car we've seen so far, even those we ourselves have caught of it in the wild, have shown the car dressed up in camo, hiding much of the design. So, naturally, we had a crack at showcasing what it might look like when the wraps are peeled off.
CARS
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
notebookcheck.net

BMW unveils the iX M60, an electric performance SUV with over 800 lb-ft of torque

Dubbed the technology flagship of the Bavarian automaker, the iX M60 electric SUV comes with impressive performance specs and is supposed to provide an exceptional driving experience despite being geared towards sustainability. Working For Notebookcheck. This year's CES in Las Vegas is in full swing, and many traditional automakers have...
ELECTRONICS
coolthings.com

BMW iX M60 Adds An Electric SUV TO BMW’s Racing-Inspired M Line

With 516 horsepower on tap, the BMW iX isn’t really lacking in muscle, especially for an electric vehicle. In fact, it’s one of the cars we’re most looking forward to seeing on the road this year. For some reason, though, BMW thinks they need to offer an even more powerful version of their EV flagship. As such, the luxury automaker just announced the BMW iX M60.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Maybach#Tiger#Vehicles#Chinese#Latvian#Mercedes#Gls600#Prombron#Sapphire#Bohemia
techxplore.com

BMW unveils color-changing iX Flow SUV at CES with E Ink technology

Tired of the color on your car? A new innovation from BMW will let you change it at the touch of a button. At CES, the luxury automaker introduced the iX Flow featuring E Ink, a concept that would allow owners to change the exterior color of their car by pressing a button.
CARS
Motor1.com

Classic Porsches, Jaguars, And Bentleys Filmed In Huge Barn Find

As a general, unwritten rule, we can separate the barn find vehicles into two categories: cars that are in nearly original condition and cars that need a full restoration. In this new video, we will be dealing with the second type... and we have to admit what you are about to see will probably make you feel sad.
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: BMW’s New SUV Concept Changes Color Right in Front of Your Eyes

It’s one thing to hear or read about a technological innovation. It’s another to actually see it in action. Take, for example, the color-changing technology that BMW first teased last month in the lead up to CES 2022. It sounded intriguing at the time, but you’d be forgiven of skepticism. After all, how can a car change its own color? Well, color us impressed. The German marque brought a battery-powered SUV to Las Vegas this year: the iX Flow. But this is no run of the mill CES EV concept. This new variant has a whole new kind of feature. Specifically, it...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
Highsnobiety

Dr. Martens Unveils "Year of the Tiger" Collection

Model: 1460 and 1461 "Year of the Tiger" Editor's Notes: Dr. Martens' classic footwear styles have continued to prove, not only are they reliable and hard-wearing, but they're a strong foundation for collaborative refittings and seasonal decoration. Throughout the past year, the British heritage brand has delivered a strong selection...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
Motorious

Incredible 700 Mile Porsche Looking For A New Track To Dominate

This beautifully crafted car is the pinnacle of sports car design and it could be yours very soon!. s seem to get a lot of attention these days because of their air-cooled engine, vintage style, and handcrafted interior design. However, these cars are far from the most significant thing ever to come off the Porsche production line. When it comes to performance, you just cannot beat the modern power and handling capability of a modern 911 or Carrera. We could go on and on about how unique these cars are because of their incredible power figures, tastefully crafted suspension system, and aggressive exterior styling. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of the improvement over past models as it is the most powerful production version of the 911 ever made.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
Cheddar News

Sony Unveils New Electric SUV Concept at CES 2022

Tech and entertainment giant Sony appears to be getting serious about automaking. An electric concept SUV — the Vision S-02 — was unveiled at CES 2022 and is slated to be produced by a new subdivision, Sony Mobility. This comes after the company revealed the Vision S concept Sedan at CES 2020.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sweeps NACTOY SUV And Truck Categories

Late last year the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) jurors announced their three finalists in the car, truck, and SUV categories for 2022. The list of 23 semifinalists was whittled down to nine finalists before the winners were announced today. Though each category had at least one electric vehicle, the 50 automotive journalist jurors selected three winners with internal combustion engines.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Classic Rolls-Royce Gets 1,000-HP Supercharged Hellcat Engine

Supercharged V8s are commonly accredited to thoroughbred American muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Die-hard enthusiasts, however, will remind you that the British once dabbled in this sphere as well. Let us remind you that the JLR group remains dedicated to its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 which you can find in its F-Type and Range Rover Sport SVR (before the group moves over to EV only in 2025).
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Another Overseas Carmaker Thinks It Can Thrive In America

While the Europeans are focusing on compact electric crossovers such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA and Audi E-Tron, Togg, the Turkish-based manufacturer, wants to hit the US market with a solid C-segment sedan offering. The new product will act as a counterpart to the crossover it unveiled back in 2019 and will eventually be followed by a hatchback.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Mercedes Wagon Lovers

Volvo made headlines recently when it announced that sedans and wagons will still play a role in the automaker's lineup, even as it shifts towards electrification. According to a new report from Automobilwoche, Mercedes has alternative ideas. The German publication predicts Mercedes-Benz will discontinue all wagon models by 2030, meaning beloved vehicles like the 2022 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon may only have until the end of the decade to exist.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Blue Bruiser BMW M8 Gets 823-Horsepower Upgrade

The BMW M8 continues to be a firm favorite with Manhart. The MH8 800 takes the Bavarian sports GT and kits it out with some more power, new wheels, a tighter suspension, and eye-catching body paint. We guess there really are some people out there that believe the standard M8 is just too ordinary.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy