Dartz Unveils Maybach SUV Inspired By A Tiger

Rolls-Royce is just one of the many manufacturers working heavily towards the electrification of its product lineup. The Wraith and Dawn have already been removed from the American lineup as of the end of 2021, and the British marque has begun the slow tease of its first-ever electric luxury car. We know a few things already. First, it'll be called the Rolls-Royce Spectre, in keeping with Rolls' ghostly naming scheme, and second, Rolls-Royce isn't trying to alienate its loyal fanbase. But the images of the car we've seen so far, even those we ourselves have caught of it in the wild, have shown the car dressed up in camo, hiding much of the design. So, naturally, we had a crack at showcasing what it might look like when the wraps are peeled off.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO