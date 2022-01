CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to surge in the community, we're learning more about the presence of the Omicron variant here in the Coastal Bend. A week ago today -- health officials confirmed that three cases of the Omicron variant had been found in Nueces County. Just this week health leaders are saying that total has now been brought up to eight.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO