‘Stop Bullying Gingers’: Equality Group Demands Human-Rights Protections for Red-Haired Kids

By AJ McDougall
 1 day ago
The director of a charity for human rights has said bullying people with red hair remains “one of the last socially accepted forms of prejudice,” and called for more to be done to protect “ginger” children. “Whilst it might...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Leader Urges Followers to Drink Their Own Urine to Fight COVID

Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key has a new quarter-baked conspiracy theory for his anti-vax followers to use to cure themselves of COVID-19: Drink their own urine. “The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key said in a video posted over the weekend on his Telegram account after being released from jail over a trespassing charge. “This has been around for centuries,” he added. “When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt,” the anti-vaccine advocate warned while saying people might now think he is “cray cray.” “Now drink urine!” he continued. “This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I have ever seen,” he concluded. “I drink my own urine!” Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Sunday night, Key doubled down on what he calls “urine therapy” and railed against “foolish” people who took the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Equality chief sees red over discrimination against the ginger-haired

Gingerism is one of the last socially accepted forms of discrimination, the head of a human rights charity has claimed, as she demands greater protection for redheads. Bullying people over the colour of their hair was not “harmless banter” but could lead to abuse and suicide, the chief executive of Equalities and Human Rights UK warned.
SOCIETY
Vail Daily

Letter: Parents protect children

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 4.2% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are people under age 45. But only 0.0008% of COVID deaths are under age 18 (8/10,000). If the vaccinated are protected, vaccines are readily available, and COVID-19 cannot be eradicated, then why...
KIDS
The Independent

Councils must be ‘pushy parent’ for youngsters in care – Children’s Commissioner

The children’s commissioner said local authorities should act as “pushy parents” for children in care – and even take children to school in areas of gang activity – in a meeting with MPs on Tuesday.Dame Rachel de Souza, asked by Ian Mearns MP in a hearing of the Commons’ Education Select Committee on children in care about the six percent of youngsters in children’s homes not in education or training, said: “First of all, those numbers are absolutely unacceptable; we need all those children in education, simple, and it’s unacceptable for them to be out of education or training even...
KIDS
The Independent

Parents at ‘end of their tether’ over child mental health, says charity chief

Parents in Scotland are “at the end of their tether” over the mental health of their children, MSPs have heard.The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems in child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), leading to the number of young people waiting more than a year for treatment doubling between September 2020 and the same month in 2021, according to figures released last week.Some 1,978 patients were waiting more than a year in September, compared to 959 the previous year.Due to extended lockdown periods, many services that would help young people to access mental health services were either overstretched or closed,...
KIDS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Human Rights Group Calls for Probe into Viral Video of Policeman

A viral video with a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issuing veiled death threats against citizens has led one human rights group requesting a probe into the matter. In its request on January 7, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), a human rights and social justice organization, said if the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abc17news.com

Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian health officials have announced that vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled. The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the health regulator authorized use of Pfizer’s shot for children, setting off backlash from none other than President Jair Bolsonaro. After sowing doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine and refusing to be vaccinated himself last year, in recent weeks the president staked out a position opposing vaccines for kids and warning of possible side effects.
HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

She escaped child marriage twice. Now she’s trying to save other girls from pandemic suitors.

KOIRA TAGUI, Niger — Fifteen women crowded in plastic chairs below an acacia tree, passing around a bowl of peanuts, all watching her. Was that boredom on their faces? Or skepticism? Fatouma never knew how an audience would react, so the young speaker tried to raise the subject gently — like a neighbor, familiar and safe, who just wants to chat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

A female soldier has been arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty, an army spokesman has said. She had breached the military's code of conduct by "indulging in romance while in uniform", he added. A video emerged last week of the soldier accepting a ring from...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

