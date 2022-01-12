ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dan Moss returns from Yeovil Town

millwallfc.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMillwall Under 23s' right-back Dan Moss has returned to The Den from a loan spell...

www.millwallfc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Southend United 2-1 Yeovil Town

Goals from Jason Demetriou and Tom Clifford helped Southend make it three National League games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Yeovil at Roots Hall. Southend broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark through Demetriou when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, let fly from range and saw his effort deflected into the back of the net.
SOCCER
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left City rooted to the foot of the table.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.The statistics for Norwich make grim reading, however. It is now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Cusp#Lions#The Den#Millwall
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dan Moss: Leyton Orient sign Millwall defender on half-season loan

Leyton Orient have signed defender Dan Moss on loan from Milllwall for the rest of the season - O's boss Kenny Jackett's first January signing. The former Burnley Academy player, 21, is a right-back who can also operate at centre-back and in central midfield. Moss spent the first half of...
SOCCER
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Richarlison and Yerry Mina return to training for Everton

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has received a welcome boost with the return to training of forward Richarlison and centre-back Yerry Mina.The pair have been out for a month, although Mina has played just 31 minutes of football since early October as his comeback game after a calf problem ended with a first-half substitution last month.It signals the end of what has been a terrible run of injuries for the under-pressure Benitez as last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first appearance in four months in their last Premier League outing but was rested for the FA Cup win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira praises Jean-Philippe Mateta attitude amid limited Crystal Palace chances

Patrick Vieira has praised the continued commitment of Jean-Philippe Mateta after admitting it has been “challenging” for the loanee at Crystal Palace.The forward scored his third goal for the club last weekend having been given the nod to play at Millwall despite links to St Etienne in the current transfer window.Since Mateta moved to Selhurst Park last January on an 18-month loan deal from Mainz he has started only six times but will return to the scene of one of his best moments in a Palace shirt on Friday when they take on rivals Brighton.It was a backheeled effort...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trio hope to return at West Ham as Leeds injury woes ease

Leeds’ injury crisis appears to be easing as Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all hoping to return from injury in Sunday’s Premier League game at West Ham Bamford has been restricted to six league appearances this season due to ankle and hip problems, while Rodrigo and Struijk have been sidelined with respective heel and foot injuries.Leeds’ injury list has reached double figures in recent weeks and when asked who might be back on Sunday, boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “It’s probable that Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options to return.”Bielsa will still be without eight injured or suspended players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton put four past Brentford in front of new Saints owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1.Goals from Jan Bednarek Armando Broja and Che Adams plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.FootballNewcastle welcomed another new face.We've got Wood. 💪⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aEXYb3rd7d— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022Congratulations and good luck @officialcwood #toontoon @NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 13, 2022Chris Wood gets down to business at #NUFC! 👊⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jZchSfmgja— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa Bonjour, Villans...🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/17mZVr1ggY— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2022So happy to be here thank you for the amazing welcome...
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri confident Watford have what it takes to avoid relegation

Claudio Ranieri believes Watford are too good to go down and insists the club have what it takes to ensure their survival in the Premier League.The Hornets are currently 17th in the table but have not won a match since their surprise 4-1 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on 20 November.Over a seven-day period starting on Saturday, Watford travel to Newcastle before taking on Burnley and Norwich in a week that could have a significant impact at the bottom of the table.However, Ranieri believes his side have the quality to remain in the top flight.“When I say I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes tells West Ham to ‘keep annoying’ Premier League top four

David Moyes wants West Ham United to continue “annoying” the Premier League’s top four.The Hammers will move back into fourth place, above Arsenal if they take at least a point against Norwich on Wednesday.Norwich remain at the foot of the table, but Moyes is not taking them lightly, although he has his sights firmly set on a third straight win and another three points towards their bid to gatecrash the Champions League spots.“Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. It’ll take a little bit of time to get things sorted,” he said. “They’re in a fight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lucas Digne set for Aston Villa medical ahead of £25m move from Everton

Lucas Digne is due for a medical at Aston Villa after they agreed a fee with Everton.The left-back is poised to move to Villa Park for a fee of around £25million.Digne has fallen out with Everton boss Rafael Benitez who confirmed last week the 28-year-old no longer wanted to play for the Toffees.Villa have already signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona as Gerrard makes his mark on the squad after replacing Dean Smith in November.Gerrard had been open about wanting to sign a full-back to compete with Matt Targett.Digne had been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea but Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle will not be held to ransom as they attempt to flex their financial muscle in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The club’s new owners, backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have already splashed out around £37million to secure the services of England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood.They are aware January signings come at a premium – 30-year-old Wood’s release clause is understood to have been activated by a bid of £25million, which raised eyebrows in certain quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy