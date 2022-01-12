ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Flip For Cameo Which Helps Explain a Random ‘Return of the Jedi’ Moment

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
[This story contains spoilers for episode three of The Book of Boba Fett .]

An iconic actor showed up in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett — and his fans were equal parts shocked and thrilled to see him become a part of the Star Wars universe.

Danny Trejo — yes, Machete himself — made a brief appearance in the latest chapter of the Disney+ series. Trejo plays a rancor handler who accompanies a bull rancor given to Boba Fett by the Hutt twins as an apology for trying to have him assassinated by the infamous Wookie bounty hunter, Black Krrsantan.

The episode is directed by long-time Trejo collaborator Robert Rodriguez . Trejo was among the top Twitter trends Wednesday morning as fans shared reactions.

As for the gift, it is clearly a Trojan horse. However, through the ruse, a funny, throwaway moment in Return of the Jedi is better explained. Trejo’s character tells Fett that rancors are actually docile unless threatened. And that the creatures are mainly bred to fight, which is why it is assumed they are nothing more than deadly monsters.

Trejo’s character also explains that a rancor “imprints” on the first person it sees and “forms strong bonds” with the owner. Of course, Fett thinks he is the first person the bull rancor sees and seems to assume he will be its beloved owner. But, there is that quick tease towards the end of the scene, hinting Trejo’s character and the rancor are working together.

All that leads back to a moment in Return of the Jedi, taking place after Luke Skywalker successfully kills Jabb’s rancor. Towards the end of the scene, the rancor’s keeper comes into the creature’s dungeon and is inconsolable over the creature’s demise. It was a funny, throwaway gag; that anyone would mourn the dead monster. However, even with Trejo’s character up to something, it stands to reason that what he said about rancors is true, which explains why the keeper was so upset in Jedi . Yes, Jabba was its owner, but the keeper was likely the first person with whom it imprinted.

