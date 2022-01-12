New date for Preston fixture

Brighton and Crystal Palace meet in the A23 derby at the American Express Community Stadium. The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, the Palace players and the Selhurst Park crowd went home disappointed at having the three points snatched out of their hands in the last minute. Neal Maupay popped up with a 95th minute equaliser to rescue a point for the south coast side and give their travelling fans something to cheer on their way home. Both sides have impressed this season with both Graham Potter and Patrick Vieira, respectively, receiving plaudits for their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO