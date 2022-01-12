ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Growing Riskier Compared to Overseas: Goldman

CharlotteObserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks have outperformed most other global markets in recent years. But now we’re starting to look more risky, say Goldman Sachs strategists led by Guillaume Jaisson. “We believe the risks are growing in the U.S. on a relative basis,” they said in a commentary replying to customer questions. “While valuations...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Equity Markets#Interest Rates#Europe#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Msci Ac Asia Pacific#Thestreet Inc
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Goldman Sachs delays return to office for U.S. workers

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has postponed its return-to-office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks as COVID-19 cases in the country flare up, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. The bank's employees were told they could delay returning to office to...
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Stock Gears Up for Quarterly Earnings

A handful of bank names are expected to step into the earnings confessional next week, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). The blue chip was last seen up 0.4% at $391.81, ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which is due out before the open on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Below, we will further explore the equity's technical setup, as well as some of its previous post-earnings activity.
STOCKS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Official data showed signs the wave of increases may have peaked at the end of the year, but with inflation at its highest level in nearly four decades, more economists and some Fed officials say the bank might have to be more aggressive to stem the surge. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday. "I'm very concerned about the high level of inflation," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said at her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy