ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ntur_0djktcpc00

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois ).

The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash ‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.”

Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | FBI (8.2 mil/0.7) and International (6.1 mil/0.5) both dipped, though the latter former still led Tuesday in total audience. Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | American Auto (2.4 mil/0.5) and Grand Crew (1.7 mil/0.4) both ticked up, This Is Us (4.9 mil/0.9, read recap and post mortem and flash-forward analysis ) dipped but still topped Tuesday in the demo, and New Amsterdam (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (4.3 mil/0.6), black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) and Queens 1.2 mil/0.2) all dipped in the demo, while Abbott Elementary (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady.

FOX | Our Kind of People (1.1 mil/0.3) returned up in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Chris Geere Gauges Kate and Phillip's Incoming, Inevitable Romance

We haven’t known This Is Us‘ Phillip very long… but way he gazed at Kate in Tuesday’s season premiere told us a lot about the heretofore reserved Brit. That said, new cast addition Chris Geere previews that even though a flash-forward in Season 5 clued us in to the fact that Kate and Phillip will eventually marry, there’ll be no whirlwind romance between the two. Instead, Geere says, there’ll be a “slow build” from co-workers to life partners. And that makes sense, given how Kate is very married — to Toby — at the current point in the story. Consequently, the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Revealed A Longtime Secret About Gibbs, So When Is Mark Harmon Coming Back?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Cbs#Nbc#Dvr#Cw#Fbi#Abc#Abbott Elementary
Popculture

'Guiding Light' Fan-Favorite Joining 'The Young and the Restless'

Genoa City has found its new Ashland Locke. Just days after it was revealed that Richard Burgi, who had portrayed the character since early 2021, would abruptly be leaving the series, The Young and the Restless has reportedly tapped Guiding Light alum Robert Newman as Burgi's replacement. Newman's casting was...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
fame10.com

Drama Erupts Between Former GH Co-Stars As Ingo Rademacher Appears On Fox Nation

The war of words has escalated from social media to prime time between former General Hospital (GH) cast-mates Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn. On Wednesday, December 15th, Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and spoke at length about his firing from GH. As the two discussed the global health crisis and their criticisms of health mandates, the former soaps star revealed more behind-the-scenes glimpses into GH during his final days.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy