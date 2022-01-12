ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

NY Daily News plans to outsource printing, 200 jobs may be cut

By Alexandra Steigrad
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBM5H_0djktZ8J00
The shift in printing plants could result in laying off more than 200 employees, a source tells The Post. Getty Images

The New York Daily News plans to outsource its printing operations to the North Jersey Media Group, which prints the Bergen Record, the Herald News of Passaic County and the Daily Record of Morris County.

A source with knowledge, who called the move “a disaster,” said the shift could result in laying off more than 200 employees. A union spokesperson representing the affected employees did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Daily News’ print operations would potentially be moving from its 15-year-old, state-of-the-art Liberty View facility in Jersey City to an older, non-unionized plant in Woodland Park, New Jersey. It is unclear how much the 102-year-old paper could save in the move.

Sources close to the situation say union reps are still hoping to keep the facility open by proposing cost cuts that would help it hit certain financial targets, but it is unclear if that is even an option. If not, both sides will negotiate over compensation packages for employees.

The newspaper, which was sold by Tribune Publishing in early 2021 to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, as part of the firm’s acquisition of Tribune Publishing, has been under the gun to severely slash costs.

In a Tuesday memo to staffers, Daily News general manager Michael Gates said “prior public company ownership” had planned to discontinue the print edition, but “current ownership is committed to maintaining the print newspaper and that now requires us to find efficiencies that have become common in the industry by identifying a partner to handle production.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odxQf_0djktZ8J00
The Daily News, which was purchased and then subsequently sold by Tribune Publishing in early 2021 to Alden Global Capital, has been under the gun to severely slash costs.

He said the paper plans to begin negotiations with unions representing impacted workers, and that he hopes a “final agreement” is struck “before March 12.”

Gates added that shifting production of the newspaper would help fuel continued investment in the company’s digital growth.

“The New York Daily News is proposing this step to help offset the ongoing print revenue declines exacerbated by the pandemic,” Gates said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBKz0_0djktZ8J00
The Daily News’ print operations would potentially be moving from this 15-year-old Liberty View facility in Jersey City to an older, non-unionized plant in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Gates noted that the change would result in no change to what readers or advertisers see in the daily newspaper, adding: “Our home and retail newspaper delivery also will not be disrupted by the contemplated printing change.”

A rep for the Daily News did not comment.

Under Alden, the Daily News replaced its editor-in-chief Robert York with Andrew Julien, who served as top editor for the paper’s sibling the Hartford Courant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmfP3_0djktZ8J00
Employee buyouts and moves to save printing costs are becoming increasingly common as newspapers feel the pressure of declining print readership.

The Daily News and the Courant also enacted buyouts, allowing the publications to reduce the headcount of the already lean mastheads. At the time, the NewsGuild, the union that represents journalists at both publications, said just eight Daily News staffers and five Courant employees took the buyouts.

The move is an increasingly common cost savings measure among print publications, which face declining print readership. Similar moves have been made recently by newspapers such as the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Tampa Bay Times and the Kansas City Star.

In 2020, News Corp., owner of the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, shifted its printing operations from its South Bronx facility to a New York Times plant in College Point, Queens, which is unionized.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Woodland Park, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Business
County
Passaic County, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Business
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Newspapers#Tribune Publishing#Ny Daily News#The New York Daily News#The Bergen Record#The Daily News#Alden Global Capital
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
WORLD
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy