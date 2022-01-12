ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quebec house used for Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ video on sale for $4.3M

By Mary K. Jacob
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
The Canadian property featured on Adele's "Easy on Me" music video is on sale for $4.3 million. Realtor.ca

The enchanting Canadian compound where Adele filmed her “Easy on Me” music video has just hit the market for $4.3 million.

Located in Quebec, a few minutes from the American border and an hour-and-a-half from Montreal, the 173-acre European-style estate features six different properties including a castle.

Named “Vineyard of the St-Agnes Chapel,” it also holds a vineyard with 7,000 vines and boats panoramic mountain views, according to the listing.

All six structures span a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The main residence was built in 1946 and renovated in 1990 and again last year. A guest house was later added in 1997. A chapel and the castle with a reception ball were built in 2008. The property also features thousands of maple trees and a three-car garage.

The entire compound is situated on 173 acres of land.
The chapel.
The castle was built onto the estate in 2008.
The main residence.
One of six structures with a loft built in 2008.
Brick featured in the chapel.
The dining room in the castle built in 2008.
The ballroom reception area.

“A spectacular multi-generational site with many houses for your family and friends,” the listing notes. “Several lots ready to develop for a major real estate project and multiple other possibilities including a maple grove project with these 11,000 taps.”

Photos of the compound show the red ballroom where much of the video, released on Oct. 14, 2021, was filmed.

The current owner is Canadian entrepreneur, Benoit Dumont.

David O’Malley with Engel & Völkers holds the listing.

Within a day of Adele’s release of her new single — her first since 2016 — it broke the Spotify record for most global streams in a day, the streaming service announced in a social media statement.

A shot from Adele’s “Easy on Me” music video in black and white.
Adele seen in the “Easy on Me” music video in the grand dining room of the estate.
The grand dining area where Adele filmed the “Easy on Me” music video.

The “Easy on Me” begins in black and white as Adele is seen picking up her suitcase about to leave the home. Halfway through the video, the video changes into color and the room is revealed to be dark red with velvet walls, patterned drapes and a crystal chandelier — the stately dining room of “Vineyard of the St-Agnes Chapel.”

Photos show the dining room with a portrait of Adele hung on the far wall of the room as a nod to the video.

