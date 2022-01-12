Biden to huddle with Senate Dems in push to trash filibuster rule

President Biden announced January 11, 2022, that he is in support of ending the filibuster, making him the most prominent Democrat to do so. AP

More than three months after President Biden last went to Capitol Hill in a futile effort to boost his Build Back Better spending bill, the commander-in-chief will make the short trip down Pennsylvania Avenue once again on Thursday.

Sources told The Post that Biden will lunch with Senate Democrats as he once again tries to ramp up pressure on moderate Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — this time to support a rule change which would ease the path for Democrats to pass sweeping election reform legislation along party lines.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Biden will “discuss the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections against un-American attacks based on the Big Lie, and to again underline that doing so requires changing the rules of the Senate to make the institution work again.”

The phrase “Big Lie” is the Biden administration’s preferred term for former President Donald Trump’s insistence that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud.

Manchin (D-WV) and Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed reservations about voting to alter the filibuster and pass the measures with fewer than 60 votes, arguing the rule is a fundamental part of the upper chamber’s processes.

The rules change would allow Democrats in the upper chamber to pass both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act with a simple majority.

Biden is trying to ramp up pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin to support a rule change to force two sweeping election reform bills through the chamber without GOP support.

Top Democrats have repeatedly called for hesitant members to get on board with allowing for a filibuster carve out to pass an election reform bill without GOP support.

The push to act on voting rights comes in the wake of the party pivoting away from Biden’s massive, $2 trillion social spending plan after Manchin asserted last month he could not support that legislation in its current form.

The president popped up at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon to pay his respects to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. After spending time with Reid’s family and speaking with a group of Senate pages introduced to him by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Biden went into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office and chatted with staff.

The last time Biden went to meet with congressional Democrats to push one of his pet pieces of legislation, he urged the House to vote on the Build Back Better plan and a bipartisan infrastructure bill simultaneously. Divisions among Democrats led the bills to languish for weeks before the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure passed in early November.

The House passed Build Back Better weeks later, but that measure is stalled in the Senate due in large part to Manchin and Sinema’s opposition.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has expressed reservations about voting to alter the filibuster.

In its statement Wednesday, the White House added that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also “be working the phones over the next several days” pushing senators to support the legislation and rules change.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asserted he will bring a proposed rule change to a vote by Jan. 17 despite its near-certain failure.

Republicans have argued the election bills floated by Democrats represent unconstitutional partisan overreach meant to give the party an edge in upcoming elections. Democrats deny the accusation, with many citing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and stricter voting laws in GOP-led states as vital reasons to enact the legislation.

Biden reiterated his call for senators to bypass the filibuster to address election reform during a speech in Georgia on Tuesday.

“I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months,” he said in Atlanta. “I’m tired of being quiet.”

On Wednesday afternoon, McConnell took to the Senate floor to slam Biden’s remarks as “profoundly unpresidential.” When asked to respond at the Capitol Wednesday, Biden answered: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.”