Biden to huddle with Senate Dems in push to trash filibuster rule

By Juliegrace Brufke and
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
President Biden announced January 11, 2022, that he is in support of ending the filibuster, making him the most prominent Democrat to do so. AP

More than three months after President Biden last went to Capitol Hill in a futile effort to boost his Build Back Better spending bill, the commander-in-chief will make the short trip down Pennsylvania Avenue once again on Thursday.

Sources told The Post that Biden will lunch with Senate Democrats as he once again tries to ramp up pressure on moderate Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — this time to support a rule change which would ease the path for Democrats to pass sweeping election reform legislation along party lines.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Biden will “discuss the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections against un-American attacks based on the Big Lie, and to again underline that doing so requires changing the rules of the Senate to make the institution work again.”

The phrase “Big Lie” is the Biden administration’s preferred term for former President Donald Trump’s insistence that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud.

Manchin (D-WV) and Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed reservations about voting to alter the filibuster and pass the measures with fewer than 60 votes, arguing the rule is a fundamental part of the upper chamber’s processes.

The rules change would allow Democrats in the upper chamber to pass both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act with a simple majority.

Biden is trying to ramp up pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin to support a rule change to force two sweeping election reform bills through the chamber without GOP support.

Top Democrats have repeatedly called for hesitant members to get on board with allowing for a filibuster carve out to pass an election reform bill without GOP support.

The push to act on voting rights comes in the wake of the party pivoting away from Biden’s massive, $2 trillion social spending plan after Manchin asserted last month he could not support that legislation in its current form.

The president popped up at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon to pay his respects to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. After spending time with Reid’s family and speaking with a group of Senate pages introduced to him by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Biden went into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office and chatted with staff.

The last time Biden went to meet with congressional Democrats to push one of his pet pieces of legislation, he urged the House to vote on the Build Back Better plan and a bipartisan infrastructure bill simultaneously. Divisions among Democrats led the bills to languish for weeks before the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure passed in early November.

The House passed Build Back Better weeks later, but that measure is stalled in the Senate due in large part to Manchin and Sinema’s opposition.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has expressed reservations about voting to alter the filibuster.

In its statement Wednesday, the White House added that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also “be working the phones over the next several days” pushing senators to support the legislation and rules change.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asserted he will bring a proposed rule change to a vote by Jan. 17 despite its near-certain failure.

Republicans have argued the election bills floated by Democrats represent unconstitutional partisan overreach meant to give the party an edge in upcoming elections. Democrats deny the accusation, with many citing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and stricter voting laws in GOP-led states as vital reasons to enact the legislation.

Biden reiterated his call for senators to bypass the filibuster to address election reform during a speech in Georgia on Tuesday.

“I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months,” he said in Atlanta. “I’m tired of being quiet.”

On Wednesday afternoon, McConnell took to the Senate floor to slam Biden’s remarks as “profoundly unpresidential.” When asked to respond at the Capitol Wednesday, Biden answered: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.”

Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules that he would support, but remained steadfast in his opposition to getting rid of the filibuster entirely in comments to congressional reporters on Tuesday. Manchin’s comments come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) reiterated his commitment to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Opposes Filibuster Rules Changes Needed To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her opposition to changing 60-vote threshold as a way to pass voting rights legislation, underscoring how highly unlikely it is the bills will pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has initiated a process to bring the legislation to the floor for debate, but the path likely hinges on ultimately changing the filibuster rules to pass the bills by simple majority. Sinema and another moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have been unwilling to change the rules without bipartisan buy in, something that isn’t likely to happen. “Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line vote with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democratic plans to pass voting rights fall short after Sinema announces opposition to filibuster changes

Democrats’ chances at passing voting rights legislation dimmed after conservative Democratic Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her opposition to changing the filibuster to pass legislation on Thursday.Ms Sinema gave her speech on the Senate floor ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Democratic senators, saying that while she opposed Democrats’ attempts to curb voter suppression on the state level, changing the filibuster would worsen political division in the United States.“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
