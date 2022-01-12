ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton Township, NJ

Last dance for Christian Drama School at longtime home will be a marathon

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWuwT_0djktJFv00

The new year brought devastating news for the Christian Drama School of New Jersey when it was advised last week that the company must vacate its longtime home at Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church in Boonton Township.

Founder and director the Rev. Kim Padfield said her school for young artists, dedicated to "bringing the word of God to life," must vacate the church's Parish House by Feb. 15.

"This is unexpected, sudden and terrible news," said Padfield, who founded her school and ministry in 2000. "It's devastating to all the people who have grown up doing all the plays and the ministry at the Parish House."

There's good news, too: "The cool thing is the Community Church of Mountain Lakes has invited us to see if we want to go there," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oUoz_0djktJFv00

Her association with that church dates back to 1991, when she became associate pastor there. She left in 2000 while pregnant with her second child.

Supporters also have stepped up with leads to other possible landing spots, including the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway and a few more.

"It is astonishing how many people have responded, just sad about it and saying, 'We have to do something,' " Padfield said. "I put out the alarm, and people are looking for ways to solve our problem. So that's exciting — there's kind of like a little death-and-resurrection thing going on here. I am confident we will get through this."

Story continues after photo gallery

There's also time for one last dance.

The public is invited to join the last 30 minutes of the school's 24-Hour Charity Dance Marathon 2022 on Saturday. In the interest of social distancing, the dancers will be in teams and will take turns dancing inside.

More: Rep. Mikie Sherrill chooses Boonton's Main Street for latest small-business walk

Padfield said the marathon doubles as a "super-fun worship" because 70% of the music heard comes from Christian Drama School productions staged between 2000 and 2021.

Those who come to support the fundraising event should "bundle up," bring electric candles or flashlights and join some of the approximately 40 dancers on the front porch at 4:30 p.m. for a group dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtTeR_0djktJFv00

Proceeds from the marathon will go to support the school and its international ministry, which focuses on supporting five schools for disadvantaged children in Uganda.

"The main reason and the thing that keeps me up at night are the people in Uganda," Padfield said. "That's the reason I keep going."

Padfield chose not to dwell on the loss of the Parish House at the historic church and appreciates the years she was able to base her operations there.

"I don't really know what's happening, but it got more complicated over the years," she said.

Pastor Dawn Maffetone of Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church said she loves the Christian Drama School and its mission and wishes them well in the future after their "one last hurrah" at the Parish House on Saturday.

Maffetone said plans include making the Parish House space handicapped-accessible for future uses.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

Email: wwesthoven@ dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Last dance for Christian Drama School at longtime home will be a marathon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Southlake Style

Fort Worth Christian School

Fort Worth Christian School is a Christ-centered, college preparatory school located just 15 minutes from Southlake down Davis Boulevard. With an exemplary staff and exceptional programs, FWC offers parents an alternative to larger public schools in the area. With students from over 100 different churches, FWC is an independent and ecumenical Christian school empowering every student for a lifetime of faith, service and leadership for Christ. With smaller class sizes in an authentic family environment, it is FWC’s mission to make sure every child feels known, loved and valued. While they are taught excellence in and out of the classroom, they will also be empowered by a biblical worldview to lead and serve the community, nation and world.
FORT WORTH, TX
abilenetx.gov

Hendrick Home for Children - Dancing with the Abilene Stars

Dancing with the Abilene Stars promises a night of glamour, sequins and fun-filled entertainment, all while benefiting Hendrick Home for Children! Dancing with the Abilene Stars pairs professional dancers with notable community members for an electrifying evening of competition. Our Dancers train for months leading up to the event and are competing for bragging rights and the coveted mirror ball trophy.
ABILENE, TX
Southlake Style

Grapevine Faith Christian School

Grapevine Faith Christian School exists to develop and graduate authentic Christian leaders. In partnership with Christian families, the school educates children ranging from pre-K to 12th grade. Grapevine Faith offers a unique educational opportunity for students through a challenging, Christ-centered program with excellence in academics, athletics and creative arts. Every...
GRAPEVINE, TX
klcc.org

Longtime student advisor cherishes the gift of a home

Now the story of a new home for a new year. A community in Eugene came together to help a 75-year old woman buy her first house. The students she mentored wanted her to know how much she helped them in their lives. In 1946, Lyllye Reynolds-Parker was born to...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Rockaway, NJ
Education
City
Rockaway, NJ
City
Boonton Township, NJ
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikie Sherrill
wyo4news.com

Drama Boot Camp is returning to Green River High School this year

GREEN RIVER – After being canceled in 2020, Drama Boot Camp is making its return this year to Green River High School. This year’s Drama Boot Camp is happening from January 13 through January 15. It will be starting at 4 p.m. and running to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, where a public performance will follow at 3:30 p.m.
GREEN RIVER, WY
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: Montgomery County Woman Turns Donated Fabric Into Dresses For Those Less Fortunate

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman is sending brotherly love around the world, using recycled fabrics and a lot of sewing skills. “I have all the time in the world so I can just keep sewing,” Marilyn O’Donnell said. After losing her husband about six years ago, O’Donnell found her purpose right here, behind a sewing machine. “I could play cards all day, I could play puzzles, I could watch television. But I’m doing something for somebody,” O’Donnell said. This North Wales mother of eight and grandmother of 26 turns donated sheets, pillowcases, and curtains into dresses — and gives them...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Morristown Minute

Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Morristown, NJ

There are over a dozen dog-friendly restaurants in Morristown, NJ. Here are the top-rated eateries you can visit with your furry friend. South + Pine, located at 90 South Street is a local favorite of Morristown residents. The website, Bring Fido rated the eatery 5/5 “bones” for being an exceptionally dog-friendly establishment. The restaurant has an outdoor patio of 20 tables that welcomes and encourages customers to bring along their pets.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Marathon#Last Dance#Christian Drama School#The Parish House
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Ozaukee Christian School now enrolling for 2022-2023 school year

Washington County, WI – Families with students in K3-8th grade are invited to learn more about the “OCS difference” found in a Christ-centered education. An information night will be held at Ozaukee Christian School (OCS), 1214 Hwy 33, West Bend at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25.
WEST BEND, WI
westrivereagle.com

Dupree High School Drama Department to perform “High School Reunion”

Going back to your high school reunion can bring up great memories as well as traumatic experiences and clashes with classmates. Oftentimes people wonder who’s changed the most and who’s most successful. The Dupree High School Drama Department tackles this dynamic in the one-act play “High School Reunion”...
DUPREE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
chathamstartribune.com

Beloved dance teacher leaves lasting legacy behind

Meredith Wilson Gravely, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 29, 2021. Her loss has resonated throughout the community with countless lives affected by her caring and talent as a dance teacher. Her memory will live on in their lives. Teresa Motley Thomson sends love to Meredith’s family...
DANVILLE, VA
columbusmessenger.com

Dance, dance, dance!

Grab a friend or your sweetheart, put on your dancing shoe, and come to the Sweetheart Senior Dance!. The dance, which is open to senior adults and is hosted by the city of Groveport Community Affairs, Senior Center, and Senior Transportation, will be held Feb. 12 from 3-5 p.m. in the second floor ballroom of Groveport Town Hall, 648 Main St.
GROVEPORT, OH
Daily Record

Daily Record

230
Followers
97
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy