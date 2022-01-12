ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame inductees honored

By Record-Courier
 1 day ago
The Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held Tuesday night at a ceremony held at the high school. From left, Rebecca Beckwith, Class of 2010; Laura Schiele, Class of 2007; Greg Knapp, Class of 2017; Jeff Willis, Class of 2005; Jennifer Kane Knapp, Class of 1986; Isaiah Wise, son of Matt Wise, Class of 1996. Not pictured: Mike Kane, ’03; Thomas Hercheck, ’09; Haley Hurd, ’14; Nathan Forney, ’16; Russel Huber Community Service Award recipient Brad Miller, owner of Bob’s Pizza.

