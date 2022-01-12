ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: River View clothing distribution is Saturday

 1 day ago
RV clothing drive Saturday

WARSAW — Distribution for the annual River View Clothing Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at River View High School. A variety of clothes will be available for youth and adults in different sizes.

Clothes are free to anyone, but a donation is request to benefit First Step Family Violence Intervention Services. Boxes and bags for clothes will be provided.

Gnadenhutten woman injured in wreck

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a one-vehicle injury crash at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, in the 51000 block of Ohio 541.

Deputies said Sativa Duling, 25, of Gnadenhutten, failed to negotiate a curve while heading west. She went off the right side of the roadway and drove along an embankment until striking a utility pole and then a tree.

Duling was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means. She was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and then flown by MedFlight to Akron General Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Akron General on Wednesday said it was unable to release information on Duling.

Assisting on scene were the West Lafayette Fire Department, Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Planning commission meeting upcoming

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Frontier Power Community Meeting Room, 770 S. Second St.

Hardesty makes dean's list

BOURBONNAIS, ILLIONOIS — George Hardesty of Coshocton was named to the fall semester dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University.

Chocolate Walk planned

COSHOCTON — Our Town Coshocton is holding the first ever Chocolate Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, in Downtown Coshocton and Rosocoe Village.

Maps will be for sale from noon to 3 p.m. that day at Coshocton Village Inn and Suites for $15. Only 100 maps will be sold and presale starts online Feb. 1. Participating stores so far include Canal Cargo and Linnet's Flowers on the Square. There will be chocolate treats to collect along the way and a drawing for a cash prize.

Information on the event can be found on Facebook.

