Humble Choice is arguably one of the strongest gaming deals on the market, with a full set of games available for a fairly low price. With plenty to choose from each month, alongside a trove of DRM-free games and deals on the Humble Store, you can be certain you’re getting your money’s worth when you subscribe each month. With a gaming deal as popular as it is though, many have been providing healthy criticism to how they’d like to see its value improved, and thankfully Humble is listening. Through a blog post today, the team has detailed an upcoming major revamp to Humble Choice, with plenty of changes tailored to subscriber feedback.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO