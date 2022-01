Maine people must apply and choose a plan by Saturday to ensure coverage in 2022. AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace (OHIM) is reminding Maine people that Saturday, January 15 is the last day to choose a health plan on CoverME.gov, Maine’s new state-run Health Insurance Marketplace, for coverage in 2022. The Department encourages those without coverage for 2022, or who are looking to change their plan or take advantage of additional financial assistance, to select a plan through CoverME.gov by the Saturday deadline for 2022 open enrollment.

