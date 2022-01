Aristotle said a story that ends well, no matter how many setbacks occur along the way, is a comedy. Maybe there is still hope, then, that the tragic tale of how local, state and federal leaders botched the distribution of billions of dollars in Hurricane Harvey federal relief funds can still end with families getting the relief they need. But even if so, it’ll be a comedy of errors — and one with very few laughs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO