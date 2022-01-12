ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Shock: Cody Simpson Reveals Whether He Wrote Songs For Ex in New Album

By Angeline Sicily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Simpson revealed whether he still writes songs about Miley Cyrus. Simpson and Cyrus once became one of the hottest couples in the industry when they started dating in 2019. The duo eventually broke up after 10 months of dating. Despite taking different paths after their split, Simpson indirectly...

Elle

All About Miley Cyrus's New Boyfriend Maxx Morando

It's being rumored that pop star Miley Cyrus is dating Lilly drummer Maxx Morando, after they were seen together in Miami while Cyrus was there to do her New Year's Eve special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC. The Daily Mail caught them having a moment on her balcony at her Miami hotel room. There were also glimpses of them dancing backstage are her special.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has a New Boyfriend

Miley Cyrus might have a new boyfriend. Dating rumors between Cyrus and Lilly drummer Maxx Morando began to swirl after they were spotted together in Miami on New Year's Eve — and a month prior, during the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles. It's been reported that...
Vulture

Miley Cyrus Let Slip a Brand-New Song on New Year’s Eve

Fans watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC were treated to a few novel experiences: Miley Cyrus almost getting her boobs out on live TV then turning it into a wonderful blazer moment, some supporting yuks from Please Don’t Destroy, and a brand-new song from Cyrus — so new the live NYE version is the only one that exists. Her last number of the night was “You,” a ballad about how being an absolute menace is in fact romantic if you’re doing it with a partner. New year, new single, same old Miley. Fans commented on the singer’s Instagram post, demanding the release on Spotify, but according to Cyrus, “The song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet. Just wanted to do something special for YOU all!” Well, the weird twilight zone between Xmas and New Year’s is over, Miley. Come Monday, get back in that stu’, girl!
#Billboard
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Plans to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in a Leaked Song—Listen Here

Watch out, Pete. A snippet of Kanye West’s “My Life Was Never Eazy” lyrics were just leaked on social media ahead of the song’s official studio release. In the snippet—which you can hear below—Ye is heard threatening to “beat” up his estranged wife Kim Kardashians’ boyfriend, Pete Davidson. A social media user under the name @ViralMaterial uploaded the alleged snippet of Kanye’s “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Twitter on January 14, 2022. The audio clip is muffled, but in it, fans could make out a line aimed right at his ex’s new beau. “God saved me from the crash, just...
antiMUSIC

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared via social media that he has decided to cancel his appearance on Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve television special. The New Year's Eve special will be broadcast from Miami on NBC and is being hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson, but will no longer include Armstong after he was recently exposed to COVID-19.
State News

Miley Cyrus trailblazes on the iTunes charts

Miley Cyrus made history in the music industry this week by becoming the first female musician to ever receive number one ratings on every single track of her album, "Plastic Hearts," on the iTunes charts. With major hits from her rock-inspired album like "Plastic Hearts" and "Angels Like You," Miley...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION

