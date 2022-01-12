Miley Cyrus Shock: Cody Simpson Reveals Whether He Wrote Songs For Ex in New Album

Fans watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC were treated to a few novel experiences: Miley Cyrus almost getting her boobs out on live TV then turning it into a wonderful blazer moment, some supporting yuks from Please Don’t Destroy, and a brand-new song from Cyrus — so new the live NYE version is the only one that exists. Her last number of the night was “You,” a ballad about how being an absolute menace is in fact romantic if you’re doing it with a partner. New year, new single, same old Miley. Fans commented on the singer’s Instagram post, demanding the release on Spotify, but according to Cyrus, “The song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet. Just wanted to do something special for YOU all!” Well, the weird twilight zone between Xmas and New Year’s is over, Miley. Come Monday, get back in that stu’, girl!

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO