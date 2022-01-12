ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

4 overdoses, 1 dead at North Carolina detention center

By Sydney Broadus
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YLnf_0djkqgXZ00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed and one inmate is dead at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 12 at 4:56 a.m. a med-tech nurse and a detention officer located inmate Andrew Franklin Hodge unresponsive in his cell.  Hodge was being housed in the cell by himself.

E.M.S. and Rutherfordton Fire Department arrived on the scene and soon after pronounced Hodge dead, deputies said. Sheriff Francis requested the State Bureau of Investigation (S.B.I.) to come and investigate the death.

Officials said Hodge was being held on no bond for multiple charges to include murder and discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling. The investigation into Hodge’s death is ongoing.

On the evening of Jan. 11, four inmates were transported from Rutherford County Detention Facility to Rutherford Regional Hospital because of overdose symptoms, RCSO said. Narcan was used, E.M.S. and the fire department responded and all four inmates were responsive before being transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the inmates were medically cleared after being at Rutherford Regional Hospital for some hours and taken back to Rutherford County Detention Facility, where they were placed in special observation cells.

The Criminal Apprehension Team, Narcotic Unit and deputies searched several cells to try and locate what the inmates may have ingested, officials said. The investigation as to where the drugs came from and how they entered the Rutherford County Detention Facility and led to the overdoses is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 27

SCR SCR
1d ago

So overdose is suspected but there is no evidence or medical findings saying so? Even if they find it was drugs, this is why people with cysts, kidney stones and broken teeth can't get painkillers.

Reply(1)
7
Fish Gutz
1d ago

drugs can only get into a prison if the CO's are corrupt and let it in.Do lifestyle audits of every CO. Anyone living above their means but not buried in credit card debt is taking cash tips.

Reply
11
Related
WBTW News13

SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Man sentenced to 11 years for Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to 11 years for a 2020 armed robbery at a Dollar General in Florence County, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Kenrick Tafari Edwards entered a plea agreement, Clements said. The charge was in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Highway […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading South Carolina officers on short chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages. They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Overdose#Narcan
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have announced the name of a man killed Monday night in the Conway area. Thomas Jordan, 51, was shot when he was standing with friends near a road, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. Jordan lived in the area. Horry County police responded at about 7:30 p.m. to an […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence shooting victim dies, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim in a shooting Saturday in Florence has died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers found a person in the road after responding about 1:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of E. Pine Street “in regard to a reported victim of a shooting,” according to Capt. Mike […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Teen opioid deaths in Horry County are rising

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More teenagers are dying from opioid overdoses in Horry County. There are about five opioid-related deaths a week in Horry Corry, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Over the last year, the office has seen an increase in teenagers dying from opioids.  The coroner’s office said that a majority […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County pharmacy operator pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County pharmacy operator pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office. While employed at Townsend’s Pharmacy in Red Springs between 2006 and 2017, Melisha Oxendine West, of Pembroke, was accused of conspiring with the owner and other […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Conway man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter after pleading guilty to the killing. Aarin Jamal Michael, 29, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for supervised release. Michael was accused of getting into a fight with 21-year-old Charles “CeeJay” Hemmingway […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy