Praise be unto Adele, for she has blessed us with a new music video for her heavenly ‘Oh My God,’ a visual that sees her serenade herself!. Adele gave her fans reason to give thanks and raise their voices on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The 33-year-old singer delivered a new entry into her videography, sharing “Oh My God” with her faithful followers. It was a video that gave many reasons to sing Adele’s praises because it was a visual splendor that featured multiple Adeles! Thanks to some modern camera work, Adele multiplied throughout the video, even singing to herself at one point. Dancers and acrobats tumbled and two-stepped throughout this visually-stunning video, a perfect match for Adele’s powerful song.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO